Watch Live: President Trump Urges Supporters to Vote for Kelly Loeffler, David Perdue

President Donald Trump on Saturday will urge supporters to vote for Sens. David Perdue (R-GA) and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) in Valdosta, Georgia.

Trump will speak at 7:00 P.M. Eastern and call on his supporters to vote for Loeffler and Perdue ahead of the pivotal Georgia Senate runoffs. If Loeffler and Perdue lose to Warnock and Ossoff then Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), the likely next vice president, will be the tie breaking vote in the Senate.

Many prominent Republicans urged Georgians to vote in the January runoffs before Trump spoke, including Loeffler, Perdue, Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones, and Sonny Perdue, the former Georgia governor and current Agriculture secretary.

Trump’s rally follows as Vice President Mike Pence held a rally in Savannah, Georgia. During the rally, Pence urged Trump supporters to vote in the Georgia elections. He said that not voting in the elections would give Democrats a win.

“If you don’t vote, they win,” the vice president said.

