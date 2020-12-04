SAVANNAH, Georgia — Vice President Mike Pence warned at a rally Friday for Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler that Georgians who refrain from voting in the upcoming Senate runoff election would be handing a win to Democrats.

Pence said at the rally, “I know we’ve all got our doubts about the last election, and I actually hear some people saying, ‘Just don’t vote’” — a comment that comes after attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood told people this week not to vote in the upcoming runoffs because of allegations that voter fraud occurred in the presidential election.

“My fellow Americans, if you don’t vote, they win,” Pence said to the crowd of several hundred. “If you don’t vote, there could be nothing to stop Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi from cutting our military, raising taxes, passing the agenda to the radical left.”

The runoff election will determine which party holds the Senate majority — at least one of the two Republican candidates must win for the GOP to retain its control. The runoffs are especially consequential as Democrats control the House, and Democrats Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris will be the next president and vice president barring a long shot that litigation results in the election results being overturned.

Pence acknowledged during the rally that a Republican Senate majority “could be the last line of defense” but reiterated comments he made at a rally last month that President Donald Trump was continuing to pursue lawsuits over the election results and that they would fight “until every illegal vote is thrown out.”

As voices like those of Powell and Wood, who are not affiliated with Trump’s legal team, demand voters do not participate in the high-stakes runoff election because of the alleged voter fraud, Trump and his team, by contrast, have repeatedly urged Georgians to vote.

Pence said, “Stay in the fight for integrity in our elections. …We need you to vote, Georgia.”

The vice president commanded voters to check their registrations and reminded them they could request an absentee ballot through December 31. He added, “You request that absentee ballot, I want you to be confident about your vote.”

A record 1.3 million absentee votes out of five million votes total were cast for the presidential election in Georgia, a state Biden won by about 12,000. The absentee ballots have faced particular scrutiny from the president and his legal team after a hand recount in the state did not include checking voter signatures on envelopes.

Fox 40 reported that as of Monday, more than 940,000 absentee ballots had been requested for the upcoming runoffs.

Pence assured the crowd, “We’re on them this time. We’re watching. We’re gonna secure our polls. We’re gonna secure our drop boxes, so get an absentee ballot and vote, and vote today. Don’t wait. Fill it out and turn it in.”

The vice president then quipped to those who opted to vote in person, “And remember, friends don’t let friends vote alone. Bring a family member, bring a neighbor, and vote to send David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler back to Washington, DC.”

Watch Pence’s full remarks here.

Write to Ashley Oliver at aoliver@breitbart.com.