40 Shot, 6 Killed, During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Forty people were shot, six fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

On December 6, 2020, Breitbart News reported that the weekend unfolded with 30 people shot Friday into Sunday morning alone. Four of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

On Monday morning, December 7, 2020, the number of victims had risen to 40 shot, six killed, according to ABC 7/Chicago Sun-Times.

The most recent fatality occurred at 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, when a man on West Fry Street was shot to death by a gunman on foot. But the Sun-Times indicated that a 34-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday at 9:30 p.m. after being approached by three individuals.

The 34-year-old was “in the 49th block of West Hubbard Street” when the assailants approached and shot him multiple times in the back. He died at the scene.

On December 2, 2020, Breitbart News reported more than 3,800 people were shot in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago during the first 11 months of 2020. The Chicago Tribune cited the precise figure as 3,862, counting fatal and nonfatal shooting victims together. When focusing on homicides alone, the Tribune showed that 715 were killed January 1, 2020, through December 1, 2020.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.