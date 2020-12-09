Gavin Newsom Reverses California Playground Closures After Backlash

Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom reversed course on closing playgrounds because of the coronavirus after citizens and even his left-wing colleagues and supporters called foul on depriving children of the opportunity to play outdoors.

As Breitbart News reported, state lawmakers and at least one doctor spoke out against the closures.

GREAT NEWS PARENTS: California reversed course on Wednesday, stating that playgrounds can remain open under the state's COVID-19 restrictions following an outcry from parents and some legislators. https://t.co/epbNBUJmhR — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) December 9, 2020

Fox News reported on the policy reversal:

The state’s updated guidelines say that “playgrounds may remain open to facilitate physically distanced personal health and wellness through outdoor exercise.” … In a letter sent to Governor Gavin Newsom last week, a dozen California legislators urged the governor to reconsider the closure of playgrounds, stating that they might be the only opportunity for some families to “get outdoors,” as advised for physical and mental health amid the pandemic.

“According to the state’s updated guidance, playgrounds located at schools that remain open for in-person instruction, that are not accessible by the general public, may also remain open, as long as they follow state guidance for schools and school-based programs,” Fox reported.

