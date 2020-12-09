Poll: Three-Quarters of Republicans View Trump 2024 Run as ‘Likely’

Over three-quarters of Republicans view a Trump 2024 presidential run as “likely,” a Politico/Morning Consult survey released Wednesday revealed.

The survey, taken December 4-6 among 1,990 registered voters, found both Republicans and independent voters view a Trump 2024 presidential run as “likely” in the event the current election integrity challenges do not overturn the seeming election results.

Seventy-six percent of Republicans, specifically, said it is likely, as did 60 percent of independents. Forty-seven percent of Democrats agreed.

The survey’s margin of error is +/- 2 percent.

President Donald Trump leads in a hypothetical 2024 Republican primary, with a majority of Republican and Republican-leaning respondents choosing him over other potential contenders, a Tuesday Morning Consult/Politico survey showed. https://t.co/gyH1OACA3t — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 24, 2020

A November Politico/Morning Consult survey found that a majority of Republicans, as well as GOP-leaning independent voters, would support such a bid, giving Trump 53 percent support. No other hypothetical candidate came close, with Vice President Mike Pence garnering 12 percent, followed by Donald Trump Jr. with 8 percent.

While the president and his team have declared that Trump legitimately won the election and has vowed to continue to fight for election integrity, Trump recently hinted that a 2024 run could be forthcoming.

“It’s been an amazing four years. We’re trying to do another four years, otherwise, I’ll see you in four years,” the commander-in-chief said at a White House Christmas party:

Trump at the White House Christmas party: "It's been an amazing four years. We're trying to do another four years, otherwise I'll see you in four years." h/t @ZekeJMiller, @colvinj pic.twitter.com/72Q3bVY3jP — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) December 2, 2020

This week, Texas filed a lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin over their election procedures, filing the lawsuit directly with the U.S. Supreme Court. President Trump on Wednesday referred to the suit as “the big one.”