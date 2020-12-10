Alabama Police Officer Donates Bicycles to Kids Ahead of Christmas

A police officer in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, gained notoriety from the local police department on Wednesday, when he and another officer donated bicycles to children at a local elementary school.

Kyle Nation, who has been with the Tuscaloosa Police Department for five years, along with Deputy Chief Severn Sanders of the department, attended Pajama Day at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary where they surprised 16 kids with new bikes.

TPD Officer K.D. Nation purchased bicycles to give as Christmas gifts to kids this year. This morning, Officer Nation… Posted by Tuscaloosa Police Department on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Nation told Breitbart News that he could not think of a “better way to leave a positive impact on the community” than to donate to those children who do not have bicycles.

As a patrol officer for the last 5 years, I drive around through neighborhoods and always see kids riding bikes,” Nation said. “I also see kids who don’t have bikes and are just running behind the ones with bikes.”

“So I thought what better way to leave a positive impact on the community than to donate bicycles to kids without,” Nation added.

Nation stated that the kids were “proud” and “literally running over each other” as they raced to get to their new bikes.

“When the kids saw the bikes they were literally running over each other to get to them, they were so excited and proud of their new bikes,” Nation concluded. “And that’s what community policing is about.”

In a post shared to Facebook, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said it is “proud to have officers like Officer Nation who care so much about the community.”