Donald Trump Gets a Rock Star Welcome at Army/Navy Football Game

President Donald Trump traveled to the Army/Navy football game Saturday afternoon, receiving a roar of cheers from the military cadets and midshipmen.

The annual game was held at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, at Michie Stadium.

The president entered the stadium with a fist pump as he walked to the center of the field to participate in the opening coin toss.

MOMENTS AGO: President Trump arrives at the Army-Navy football game. pic.twitter.com/2QyIRPFzIZ — The Hill (@thehill) December 12, 2020

In response, the crowd roared with chants of “USA! USA! USA!”

Navy won the toss by calling tails.

.@realDonaldTrump performs the coin toss at the 2020 Army-Navy game. pic.twitter.com/rImZonq217 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 12, 2020

The game was originally scheduled for Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia but was moved due to state limits on outdoor gatherings.

Trump also attended the annual rivalry game in 2018 and 2019, as well as in 2016 after he was first elected president.