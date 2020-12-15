Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is calling for an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The calls for a probe come after former Cuomo staffer Lindsey Boylan accused Cuomo of sexual harassment on Sunday.

“I am publicly calling for an independent investigation into the serious allegations of pervasive workplace sexual harassment and verbal abuse by Gov. Andrew Cuomo,” Stefanik, who represents New York’s 21st District in the House, said in a statement.

“The people of New York deserve a governor who lives up to his own public statements on sexual harassment,” she added.

Cuomo addressed the accusation during a Monday coronavirus briefing, denying the former aide’s tweets over the weekend alleging that he sexually harassed her by making inappropriate comments about her looks.

“I heard about the tweet and what it said about comments that I had made. And it’s not true,” he said. “I fought for and I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has. But it’s just not true.”