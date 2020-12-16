Joe Biden ‘Confident’ that Son Hunter Biden Did Nothing Wrong

President-elect Joe Biden indicated Wednesday that he was “confident” his son Hunter Biden did nothing wrong.

“Are you confident that your son did nothing wrong?” asked Fox News reporter Peter Doocy after a press event in Delaware.

“I’m confident,” Biden replied but moved on without elaborating further.

Biden’s son Hunter is under investigation by the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania for his ties to Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian natural gas giant. The United States Attorney from the District of Delaware has also opened an investigation into Hunter Biden’s “tax affairs.”

NBC News published a 2017 email last week saying Hunter Biden did not disclose $400,000 in income from Ukrainian energy firm Burisma in 2014.

Biden has repeatedly dodged questions about the investigations, repeating that he is “proud” of his son.