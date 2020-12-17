Michael Bloomberg-back Everytown for Gun Safety is urging President-elect Joe Biden to enact gun control via executive order.

The NRA-ILA points out there are three areas in which Everytown seeks executive gun control. Those areas are private gun sales, greater regulation on Federal Firearm License holders (FFLs), and more regulatory control on 80 percent lowers/pistol frames.

The New York Times reported the push for executive gun control, noting Everytown president John Feinblatt worked closely with Biden while he, as Vice President under Barack Obama, pushed various gun controls in response to the December 14, 2012, Sandy Hook Elementary attack.

The Times noted the vote for post-Sandy Hook gun control was held “months” after the attack, with the result that gun control failed to pass. Feinblatt is pressing Biden not to wait at this point, but to aggressively pursue executive gun control as soon as he is sworn in.

Joe Biden’s gun control proposals include supporting legislation to limit Americans to purchasing only one firearm a month. https://t.co/QuyrhDQ9hY — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 27, 2020

Feinblatt contrasted today with the months immediately following Sandy Hook, saying, “There’s an entirely different environment where people know that gun safety is a public health crisis.”

On December 14, 2020, the 8th anniversary of the Sandy Hook attack, Biden declared gun violence a “national health crisis” that must be confronted, stressing “thoughts and prayers…[are] not enough.”

