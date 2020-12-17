Hillary Clinton Defends Joe Biden Aide Who Called Republicans ‘F**kers’

Hillary Clinton came to the defense of Joe Biden aide Jennifer O’Malley Dillon after she called Republicans a “bunch of fuckers.”

Despite Biden’s calls for “unity,” Dillon smeared Republicans with the vulgar term.

“In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’” Dillon said, Politico reported.

“I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of fuckers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that.”

Clinton, who called Trump supporters “a basket of deplorables” during the 2016 campaign, jumped in and defended Dillon’s language.

People who stood by Donald Trump for the last four years are now claiming to be offended that a Democratic campaign manager used a curse word? I don't think so. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 17, 2020

“People who stood by Donald Trump for the last four years are now claiming to be offended that a Democratic campaign manager used a curse word? I don’t think so,” the failed 2016 Democrat candidate wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, Dillon walked back her claim, though she offered no apology.

In a virtual conversation this afternoon with @stefcutter and @teddygoff, incoming White House deputy chief of staff @jomalleydillon walks back her "bunch of fuckers" comment about Republicans to @glamourmag: "I used some words that I probably could have chosen better." pic.twitter.com/2WDNA9sVqS — Quint Forgey (@QuintForgey) December 17, 2020

“I used some words that I probably could have chosen better,” she told Stephanie Cutter, one of the producers of Biden’s inaugural program.

Cutter approved of Clinton’s piling on:

“We’ve won with the most votes ever cast for a presidential ticket … and we’re seeing all over this nation, and in all cities in all parts of the country, indeed across the world, an outpouring of joy,” Biden said after the media declared him the victor on November 7, CNBC reported.



Trump supporters “are not our enemies. They’re Americans,” Biden claimed. “This is the time to heal in America,” he said.

“I will work to be a president who seeks not to divide, but unify. I won’t see red states and blue states; I will always see the United States,” Biden said.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.