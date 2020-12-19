Eleven people were shot, one fatally, Friday into Saturday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, six people were shot in one attack at 12:15 a.m. Saturday when a gunman walked into “an establishment” and opened fire.

One of the wounded individuals was in serious condition after being shot in the abdomen.

The weekend’s first fatality occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday, when a 47-year-old man “in the 1300 block of West 87th Street” was chased down by a gunman and shot in the head.

Seventeen people were shot, three fatally, last weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago, and 40 were shot, six fatally, over the weekend prior to that.

The Chicago Tribune reports that more than 4,000 people were shot in Chicago from January 1, 2020, through December 16, 2020.

