Congress Reaches $900 Billion COVID-19 Relief Deal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced on Sunday that a deal for “COVID-19 relief” valued at “nearly $900 billion” of federal government spending had been reached by congressional leadership.

McConnell’s remarks on the Senate floor regarding a “major rescue package” “with targeted policies to help struggling Americans” did not include any mention of lockdowns of shutdowns — ostensibly for public health purposes — of businesses or other operations.

McConnell said the spending bill would “provide huge sums for the logistics” of distributing vaccines for the coronavirus.

“Speaking of vaccines, we can’t nullify the success of Operation Warp Speed by falling asleep at the switch on distribution,” McConnel stated. “So this agreement will provide huge sums for the logistics that will get these life-saving shots to our citizens as fast as possible.”

McConnell and his staff tweeted:

BREAKING: As the American people continue battling the coronavirus this holiday season, they will not be on their own. Congress has just reached an agreement. We will pass another rescue package ASAP. More help is on the way. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 20, 2020

.@senatemajldr: “Let’s Make Today the Day We Join Together, Put Differences Aside, & Finally Get it Done” https://t.co/xdGfjjfAsE Another targeted package to for the job-saving Paycheck Protection Program, extend unemployment benefits, fund K-12 schools, fund vaccine distribution — Senator McConnell Press (@McConnellPress) December 20, 2020

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also made no mention of ostensibly public health-related lockdown or shutdown decrees against businesses and other organizations while referring to small business and restaurant owners. He described the legislative deal as “emergency aid”:

This #COVIDrelief will provide emergency aid to Americans. But anyone who thinks this is enough does not know what’s going on in America and has not looked into the eyes of a small business owner, a restaurant owner losing their business. We must do more under President Biden. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 21, 2020

Schumer highlighted the deal’s inclusion of $4 billion for New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), a government organization operating public transportation in and around New York City.

I fought for mass transit in this #COVIDrelief bill for riders and workers I'm proud we succeeded for transit systems across America I’m proud to deliver more than $4 billion in relief for @MTA Thank you to all of the riders and workers who stood together to make this possible — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 21, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wore a mask while delivering remarks on what she described as a “coronavirus relief and omnibus package” during a press conference.

Congressional Democrats have reached an agreement with Republicans and the White House on an emergency coronavirus relief and omnibus package that delivers urgently needed funds to save the lives and livelihoods of the American people. https://t.co/z9uVKPk9TP — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 21, 2020

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is the only of the four congressional leaders addressing lockdowns and shutdowns. Both his website’s homepage and Twitter profile highlight lockdowns and shutdowns in the context of the coronavirus outbreak.

RT to agree —> Lockdowns destroy livelihoods. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 5, 2020

Politico reported that the legislative text is not yet available for the public to review. Its report omitted any mention of lockdown or shutdown decrees.

Politico reported that the legislative agreement will provide “a $300 boost in weekly unemployment benefits for 11 weeks [and] $600 relief checks for adults and children.” Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are both calling for $1,200 checks to be sent out as “direct payments.”