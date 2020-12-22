Watch Live: Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit Day 4

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) is hosting its sixth annual Student Action Summit (SAS) in West Palm Beach, Florida, this week. Day 4 of the event kicks off Tuesday morning, and will feature Charle Kirk as a guest speaker amongst others.

Day 4 of the event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, with Vice President Mike Pence also scheduled to speak. His appearance is set down for 12:00 p.m.

Students and young activists from across the country will be in attendance for the four-day event, which began on Saturday evening.

Livestream courtesy of Turning Point USA, Student Action Summit 2020.

