President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday announced he has nominated three former senior Obama administration officials for top positions at the Pentagon, prompting praise from the foreign policy establishment.

“Today, President-elect Joe Biden announced his nomination of Dr. Kathleen Hicks as the Deputy Secretary of Defense and Dr. Colin Kahl as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy,” the Biden transition team said in a statement.

Biden said in a statement:

Dr. Kath Hicks and Dr. Colin Kahl have the broad experience and crisis-tested judgment necessary to help tackle the litany of challenges we face today, and all those we may confront tomorrow. They will be trusted partners to me, the vice president-elect, and Secretary-designate [Lloyd] Austin — as well as our dedicated civilian and military team — as we work to restore responsible American leadership on the world stage.

The transition team statement listed as challenges facing the armed forces:

Keeping our country safe and secure

Playing a key role in executing the logistics associated with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Restoring our alliances

Supporting and equipping our service members and caring for them and their families

Addressing the accelerating security threat posed by the climate crisis

Modernizing our armed forces and preparing for the conflicts of the future and winning the strategic competition for the 21st century

Hicks is currently the senior vice president and director of the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). She previously served during the Obama-Biden administration as deputy under secretary of defense for strategy, plans, and forces and principal deputy under secretary of defense for policy. If confirmed, she would be the first female deputy secretary of defense.

Kahl is currently a co-director of the Center for International Security and Cooperation, a Steven C. Házy Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, and a professor of political science at Stanford University. He previously served as deputy assistant to Obama and national security adviser to Biden from 2014-2017. He also served as the deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East from 2009-2011.

Biden also announced his nomination of Kelly Magsamen, another former Obama administration official, as incoming chief of staff at the Department of Defense.

The transition team sent out a list of tweets from other former Obama appointees and foreign policy establishment figures praising Biden’s picks, including:

Meanwhile, conservative media journalists, such as Chuck Ross, pointed out that the top Pentagon policy pick, Kahl, had pushed the Russia collusion hoax, tweeting in 2017 that “Steele’s Trump-Russia Dossier holds up pretty well.”

Colin Kahl, who Biden tapped for a top Pentagon post, in 2017: "Steele's Trump-Russia Dossier holds up pretty well." Also:

https://t.co/y4pPPBPTWZ pic.twitter.com/Jza6RHhpjl — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 30, 2020

