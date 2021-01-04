Democrat senate challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are leading GOP incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) ahead of the January 5 Georgia runoff elections, according to an Atlas Intel survey.

The survey, taken December 25, 2020, to January 1, 2021, among 1,680 Georgia adults, asked, “Whom will you vote for in the runoff of the United States Senate election in Georgia, to be held on January 5, 2021?”

In the race between Perdue and Ossoff, the Democrat challenger led by four percentage points — 51 percent to 47 percent. One percent indicated that they did not know who they would vote for.

Similarly, 51 percent of respondents chose Warnock, while 47 percent chose Loeffler. Once again, one percent said they do not know who they will ultimately cast their vote for:

The Democrats’ leads are outside of the margin of error, which is +/- 2 percent.

GOP turnout is key in securing victories for the incumbent Republicans. A loss for both would result in a split in the Senate, giving the power of the upper chamber to the party in the White House.

President Trump is attending a victory rally for both Loeffler and Perdue on Monday evening, hosted by the Republican National Committee, in Dalton, Georgia — one night before Election Day. The event is slated to kick off at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) has also helped the GOP in rallying support for the Republican senators, traveling to the Peach State over the weekend and telling Republican voters that “there are real consequences to this election and that they need to show up and vote for the people that have consistently defended their rights and freedoms and that’s David [Perdue] and Kelly [Loeffler].”

“We need them in Washington, DC, to continue to protect our way of life,” she said, adding that “there’s consequences to leadership and that we put people in leadership positions what they do will impact our families for a very long time.”