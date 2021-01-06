Police have fired tear gas in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda and distributed gas masks to lawmakers after protesters breached the building, forcing the complex into a lockdown.

The U.S. Capitol is on lockdown following protesters clashing with police and breaching barriers, making their way into the building as Congress held a joint session to count and certify the 2020 Electoral College vote. According to several reports, tear gas has been dispersed and lawmakers have been given gas masks.

“We’ve been given gas masks on the House floor. Tear gas has been used in the Rotunda,” Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) said:

We’ve been given gas masks on the House floor. Tear gas has been used in the Rotunda. — Rep. Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) January 6, 2021

“They’ve asked us to take cover on the House floor and get our gas masks ready. This is insane,” Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) tweeted:

They’ve asked us to take cover on the House floor and get our gas masks ready. This is insane. — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) January 6, 2021

More:

Update: gas masks are being prepared pic.twitter.com/6TYWImnoK3 — Rep. Peter Welch (@PeterWelch) January 6, 2021

I am in the House Chambers. We have been instructed to lie down on the floor and put on our gas masks. Chamber security and Capitol Police have their guns drawn as protesters bang on the front door of the chamber. This is not a protest. This is an attack on America. — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) January 6, 2021

Another update: They've just disbursed tear gas in the rotunda and are telling members to put on gas masks under their seats. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

HOLY: TEAR gas has been used in the Rotunda. Members are being told get gas masks under their seats. — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) January 6, 2021

NOW: Tear gas reported inside the Capitol rotunda. Lawmakers being told to put on gas masks. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) January 6, 2021

They're slamming on the doors. Everyone has gas masks. I can see some flashes outside the chambers. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

Lawmakers are now being evacuated from the House chamber as protesters try to break in, @elwasson says. Lawmakers have gasmasks in hand. — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) January 6, 2021

Trump has called on protesters to “stay peaceful,” and several GOP lawmakers, including Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), have similarly urged deescalation:

United States Capitol Police saved my life. Attacks on law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs are never acceptable. Period. We can passionately protest without being violent. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 6, 2021

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” the president urged amid the chaos:

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

The Senate has gaveled out, with Vice President Mike Pence being escorted away, according to reports. There are also reports of House lawmakers being evacuated:

Lawmakers are now being evacuated from the house chamber, per @elwasson — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2021

Several photos show protesters in the chamber, with one reportedly yelling, “Trump won that election!”:

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

This story is developing.