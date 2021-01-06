Protesters Storm Senate Chamber: ‘Trump Won That Election!’

Supporters of President Trump stormed into the United States Capitol building on Wednesday and headed to the Senate chambers, where one took to the dais and shouted: “Trump won that election!”

Photos captured by reporters show protesters entering the Senate chambers ahead of a vote where lawmakers were set to certify the 2020 presidential election for President-Elect Joe Biden.

BREAKING: Protesters are on the Senate floor now: pic.twitter.com/k4Q0ln8pZs — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 6, 2021

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

The intruders shouted taunts at Vice President Mike Pence and took photos of themselves flexing at the seat normally occupied by the Senate Majority Leader, according to journalists in the room.

Photo of Senate right now. 'Where's Pence, show yourself!' protester shouts pic.twitter.com/xGVKMnsf3T — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) January 6, 2021

The protests came after the “Save America” rally in Washington, D.C. where Trump spoke to supporters and urged lawmakers to not certify the presidential election results.