Donald Trump Jr. has condemned the March to Save America protestors who clashed with police on Capitol Hill and breached the barriers surrounding the Capitol building Wednesday.

The president’s eldest son warned protestors against “acting like the other side.”

“This is wrong and not who we are,” Donald Trump, Jr. tweeted. “Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone.”

This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone. https://t.co/3oUAPxuwi9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 6, 2021

As Breitbart News reported, protestors with March to Save America brawled with police on Capitol Hill before managing to breach the barriers surrounding the Capitol building on Wednesday. The clashes occurred as Congress convened to certify the results of the electoral college, with numerous Republicans in the Senate and the House expected to object to the final tallies.

The chaos prompted the lockdown of a number of federal buildings, including the Capitol, where lawmakers were evacuated, and the Library of Congress.

Earlier in the day, supporters of President Donald Trump gathered to hear the commander in chief speak near the White House. “You have to get your people to fight and if they don’t fight we have to primary the hell out of the ones that don’t fight,” the president said. “We’re going to let you know who they are.”

Donald Trump, Jr. also spoke at the outdoor rally.

“This gathering should send a message to them. This isn’t their Republican party anymore. This is Donald Trump’s Republican party,” he said.

.@donaldjtrumpjr speaks at Save America rally: "This gathering should send a message to them. This isn't their Republican Party anymore. This is Donald Trump's Republican Party." pic.twitter.com/WvrGRMW9h8 — The Hill (@thehill) January 6, 2021

