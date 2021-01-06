Rudy Giuliani: If We’re Right About Election Fraud, People Will Go to Jail

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani called for “trial by combat” during a speech at the Save America march in Washington, DC in front of the White House protesting the 2020 election.

Giuliani appeared to define the “combat” as a battle of reputations, explaining that he was willing to look like a fool if only to get more transparency of the election process.

“If we are wrong we will be made fools of but if we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail. So let’s have trial by combat,” he said. “I’m willing to stake my reputation. The president is willing to stake his reputation on the fact that we’re going to find criminality there.”

Giuliani said that the president’s legal team was not allowed to look at any of the paper ballots or examine any of the voting machines in the 2020 election, as they contested the election and accused Democrats of hiding evidence.

“Who hides evidence? Criminals hide evidence,” Giuliani said. “Not honest people.”

Giuliani claimed there were “fraudulent” ballots and “crooked” voting machines in certain swing states in the 2020 election that delivered a victory for President-elect Joe Biden.

He argued that it was “perfectly appropriate” for Vice President Mike Pence to challenge the electoral voting certification from questionable counts in select swing states for an additional ten days for an examination of fraud.

“We now have letters from five legislatures begging him to do that,” Giuliani said.

He said he would continue fighting against the Democrats and the rest of the political establishment to get the truth.

“This has been a year in which they have invaded our freedom of speech, our freedom of religion, our freedom to move, our freedom to live, I’ll be darned if they’re going to take our free and fair vote,” he said. “We’re going to fight to the very end to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Giuliani also expressed solidarity with all of the president’s supporters rallying in protest of the election.

“I know how you get ridiculed, I know how they try to take jobs away from you,” he said. “But you look in the mirror every night and you say to yourself, ‘I’m doing the right thing for myself, for my family for my children, and most importantly for the United States of America.”