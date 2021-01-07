Former President George W. Bush leveled criticisms at Republicans for fueling the riots on Capitol Hill with lies about the 2020 presidential election.

“Laura and I are watching the scenes of mayhem unfolding at the seat of our Nation’s government in disbelief and dismay,” he wrote in a statement. “It’s a sickening and heartbreaking sight.”

Bush joined former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter in condemning the violence.

The former president did not specifically call out President Donald Trump or individual Republicans but voiced his frustration about the cause of the riots.

“I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election,” Bush said.

Bush described the riots as an “insurrection” in his statement and said the scenes of violence on Capitol Hill were those of a “banana republic.”

“The violent assault on the Capitol – and disruption of a Constitutionally-mandated meeting of Congress – was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflated by falsehoods and false hopes,” he wrote.

Bush urged Americans to support the rule of law over their loyalties to any political movement.

“To those who are disappointed in the results of the election: Our country is more important than the politics of the movement,” he wrote. “Let the officials elected by the people fulfill their duties and represent our voices in peace and safety.”