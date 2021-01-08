NBC News: Maybe Capitol Riots Taught Congress How School Shootings Feel

In the wake of Wednesday’s Capitol riots NBC News ran a column suggesting many people hope that the riotous onslaught taught Congress how school shootings feel.

NBC News pulled together various tweets, one in which an individual wrote, “Now Senators know what it’s like for kids who experience school shootings.”

Another Twitter user, Boise School District Trustee. expressed hope that “lawmakers remember the fear they felt today as they cowered under their desks and locked themselves in their offices when the next school shooting occurs.”

Dr. Abbie Guttenberg Youkilis, aunt of Parkland shooting victim Jamie Guttenberg, wrote, “Seeing fearful members of Congress barricaded in their offices is reminiscent of what happens during a school shooting. I hope they remember the terror they felt next time they have a chance to support gun safety.”

One Tik-Tok user wrote, “Dear congress, just lock the door, turn off the lights, and huddle in the corner. I don’t know, maybe they will just move on to the next room. sincerely, the K-12 American student body.”

The Capitol was protected by numerous police officers and other law enforcement personnel when the riots occurred, yet barricades were crossed, windows shattered, and walls scaled. On Thursday, one day after the riots, United States Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund resigned in response to the outcry over how security was hand.

Fox 5 DC reported that one protester was shot and killed by Capitol police officer during the riots. Breitbart News noted the woman was a 14-year Air Force veteran named Ashli Babbitt.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) emerged from the riots contending that the riots showed the importance of individual Reps. being able to be armed to defend themselves. He tweeted, “The next member who argues Congressmen shouldn’t be allowed to carry firearms at work needs to be laughed out of the Capitol.”

Massie added, “Several of us were glad to be armed while barricaded for hours in our offices with our staff.”

