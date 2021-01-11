Donald Trump Awards Medal of Freedom to Jim Jordan

President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Monday, citing his work on the House Oversight Committee.

The Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor awarded by the president of the United States.

The White House noted Jordan’s long history of fighting corruption in Washington, DC, including the fight “to unmask the Russia hoax and take on Deep State corruption” against Trump as well as the battle against the impeachment “witch hunt” by Congressional democrats.

It also noted Jordan’s work on the committee during former President Barack Obama’s administration to expose the truth of the terrorist attack in Benghazi, the Justice Department’s Fast and Furious program, and the Internal Revenue Service targeting conservative tea party groups.

“He is an inspiration to freedom-loving Americans everywhere and has distinguished himself as one of the most consequential members of Congress of his generation,” the statement read.

Earlier this month, Trump awarded Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) for confronting Democrats and exposing the truth about the Obama administration’s efforts to spy on his campaign.

Monday’s award ceremony at the White House was closed to the press, as the president has largely shut out the media from any kind of access to him during his last days in office.