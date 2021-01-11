One anonymous House Democrat said Monday that he or she fears a backlash from House Republicans over Democrats’ move to impeach President Donald Trump.

As House Democrats move toward impeaching President Donald Trump over his alleged incitement of Trump supporters to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election, one anonymous House Democrat fears that Republicans may weaponize impeachment against soon-to-be President Joe Biden. Politico‘s report follows as some pro-Trump Republicans continue to consider using impeachment as a way to get revenge against Biden.

“Republicans will figure this out. … It will be their favorite new tool. We’re such imbeciles. We never think about the consequences. It’s going to be like: Game on. Let’s impeach [Biden] 12 times in a week,” the House Democrat, who is opposed to impeachment, said.

Other Democrats, including members of the bipartisan Problems Solvers Caucus, fear that impeachment may lead to more chaos and turn Trump into a martyr.

Members from the Problem Solvers Caucus prefer censuring Trump instead of impeaching him, but reportedly Democrat leaders believe that censure is an insufficient response.

Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY), the co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, is reportedly seeking backers on a letter to Biden calling on him to avoid a “snap-judgment impeachment.”

Biden has to endorse or oppose an impeachment effort, which is leading to House Democrats to move closer towards impeaching the 45th president for the second time.

Pelosi announced Sunday that the House will move forward with an effort to impeach Trump.

“In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both,” she wrote in a letter to House Democrats. She added that Trump represents an “ongoing assault on our democracy.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.