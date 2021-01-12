Report: U.S. to Require Proof of Negative Coronavirus Test for International Travelers

The United States will reportedly require those traveling to the U.S. from international flights to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test prior to boarding, according to a Tuesday report from the Wall Street Journal.

According to the WSJ, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could issue the order “as soon as Tuesday, following weeks of discussions among federal agencies and the White House coronavirus task force.” It would reportedly go into effect by the end of the month, January 26 — six days into the Biden administration.

The move follows the Trump administration’s action last month, requiring a negative coronavirus test from travelers hailing from the United Kingdom following the emergence of a variant coronavirus strain that is reportedly more transmissible. The mutated strain has been found in the U.S., although officials do not believe it causes a more severe illness.

According to the AP’s January 11 report, California has 26 confirmed cases of the mutated strain, followed by Florida with 22 cases, Colorado with two cases, and New York and Georiga with one each.

The U.S. has reported 22,322,956 cumulative cases of the Chinese coronavirus since January 11 with 373,167 reported deaths since the start of the pandemic.