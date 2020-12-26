The United States is taking action following news of a more contagious strain of the Chinese coronavirus breaking out in the United Kingdom and will now be requiring passengers hailing from the U.K. to test negative for the virus prior to their travels.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the update on Thursday, which requires U.K. travelers to test negative for the virus days ahead of their travels.

“This additional testing requirement will fortify our protection of the American public to improve their health and safety and ensure responsible international travel,” the CDC stated.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson detailed further restrictions in the U.K. following reports of a mutated strain of the virus, which is believed to be more transmissible.