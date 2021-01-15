Ayanna Pressley: There Will Be ‘No Return to Normal’ — It Was ‘Unjust in the First Place’

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) undermined the message of “unity” from President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris, saying there will be “no return to normal” for America in a message posted to social media Thursday.

Pressley, a member of the House’s far-left “Squad,” made the remarks a little more than a week after violent riots broke out at the U.S. Capitol.

“There will be no reset button. No return to normal,” she wrote on her verified Twitter account. “The status quo was unjust in the first place.”

Pressley’s remarks come in direct contrast to that of Biden, who has insisted ever since he won the presidency in November that it is time for America to “heal” and “unite.” On Sunday, Biden wrote on social media that soon “we move forward and rebuild — together.”

On the day of the Capitol riots, Biden shared a tweet telling everyone that “our way” is “respect for each other, and for our nation.”

“Our way is plain: It is the way of democracy — of lawfulness, and of respect — respect for each other, and for our nation,” he wrote.