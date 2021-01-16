The federal government has constructed security walls and fencing across Washington, DC, in anticipation of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s inauguration on January 20, even as both are opposed to such barriers at the nation’s international borders.

Following riots at the United States Capitol on January 6, the federal government has ordered 25,000 National Guardsmen to Washington, DC, and the construction of barriers around the nation’s historic landmarks to protect from potential unrest.

In photos, crews can be seen erecting barriers with razor wire around the U.S. Capitol. Likewise, similar barriers have been placed along streets in Washington, DC, and around the reflecting pool which sits in between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument.

While the barriers will be in place through next week’s inauguration, Biden has promised to stop all construction of wall at the U.S.-Mexico border and has claimed that such barriers do not reduce illegal crossings, though federal data indicates otherwise.

In his call to end President Trump’s national emergency at the southern border, Biden claims that “building a wall will do little to deter criminals and cartels seeking to exploit our borders.”

Similarly, Harris has criticized wall construction at the U.S.-Mexico border as well. Specifically, in 2019, Harris blasted the Trump administration for stationing American troops at the border and for using concertina wire along barriers to help deter illegal crossings. These are the same two tactics now being used in Washington, DC, to protect the Biden-Harris inauguration.

Photos below show the extent of security in the nation’s capital:

