Twitter temporarily suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) Sunday after the Georgia congresswoman discussed election fraud during the November 2020 elections.

The social media giant suspended Greene’s Twitter account for 12 hours after discussing election fraud during the 2020 elections.

“The account referenced has been temporarily locked out for multiple violations of our civic integrity policy,” a Twitter spokesperson said Sunday.

Some of her tweets coming from a thread about election integrity surrounding Georgia’s elections earned labels from Twitter, claiming, “This claim about election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence.”

Greene called for social media giants to stop censoring conservative speech on the Internet. She said in a statement:

Just days after the Silicon Valley Cartel launched a multi-front attack to chill free speech in America by deplatforming President Donald Trump and purging an unknown number of conservatives, Twitter has decided to suspend my personal account without explanation. The borderline monopolistic stranglehold a few Big Tech companies have on the American political discourse is out of control. If a conservative dares to utter a political opinion that is deemed unapproved by the internet police they are now subject to false accusations of “inciting violence” simply for having an conservative view. Congress must act, and act swiftly, to protect free speech in America. Conservative Americans shouldn’t be afraid to speak their mind. They shouldn’t have to fear being canceled by American corporations where they work, do business, and use services. They shouldn’t be scared into submission by Socialists who want to end their way of life. Americans rights are being stripped away and they aren’t being heard by the people they elected to represent them. And with Big Tech silencing them, they literally can’t be heard.

The Georgia conservative added, “The censorship has got to stop.”

