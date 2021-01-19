President Donald Trump, on his last night in the White House, has revoked his executive order that he signed in 2017, which banned administration officials from becoming Washington, DC, lobbyists for five years after leaving their jobs.

In 2017, Trump strengthened White House ethics rules by signing an executive order that required his political appointees in agencies to sign a pledge that vowed a five-year ban on becoming a lobbyist following their employment in the administration.

The order also imposed a lifetime ban on officials taking jobs with foreign governments.

Now, in a late-night executive order, Trump is revoking the order — allowing his appointees to take jobs as lobbyists.

“Executive Order 13770 of January 28, 2017, ‘Ethics Commitments by Executive Branch Appointees,’ is hereby revoked, effective at noon January 20, 2021,” Trump wrote. “Employees and former employees subject to the commitments in Executive Order 13770 will not be subject to those commitments after noon January 20, 2021.”

