Vice President Kamala Harris received her second shot of the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

The vice president rolled up her sleeve and looked away as the nurse injected her with a syringe and asked her, “How was that?”

“When are you going to put it in?” Harris asked, implying that she didn’t even feel the shot. Then she laughed, perhaps in reaction to what she had just said.

The nurse replied, “I hear that a lot.”

Harris said afterward that the shot was “painless.”

“It really was painless. Relatively painless,” she said.

Harris praised government health officials for working to fight the coronavirus and provide for public health.

“It’s not about profit, it’s about the people,” she said.

Harris received her first shot of the vaccine in December, as vice president-elect.

“I want to say to everyone who works here,” she told the government officials, “I know who you are. I know what you do. I know that you work around the clock.”