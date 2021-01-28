Donald Trump Jr. defended the populist investing movement rallying to buy stock in GameStop on Thursday accusing the system of being “rigged.”

“It took less than a day for big tech, big government and the corporate media to spring into action and begin colluding to protect their hedge fund buddies on Wall Street,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is what a rigged system looks like, folks!”

It took less than a day for big tech, big government and the corporate media to spring into action and begin colluding to protect their hedge fund buddies on Wall Street. This is what a rigged system looks like, folks! #RobinHood #RedditArmy #GME #GMEtothemoon https://t.co/UhrwGHCjng — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 28, 2021

Trump Jr. shared a post on Twitter from Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy who challenged the popular stock market trading app for blocking trading of GameStop stock as well as AMC, Blackberry, and Nokia.

“Somebody is going to have to explain to me in what world RobinhoodApp and others literally trying to force a crash by closing the open market is fair?” Portnoy asked. “They should all be in jail.”

Trump Jr. also marveled at the WallStreetBets Reddit group for acting like a major hedge fund.

“[T[hey just aggregated enough small retail investors in an open forum to move markets just like the big guys,” he wrote. “It’s actually amazing to watch!!!”