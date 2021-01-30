A near majority of Missourians approve of Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) job as their senator, according to a poll released recently.

Forty-six percent of Missourians approve of Hawley’s job as their junior senator, according to a Missouri Scout poll. Forty percent of his constituents disapprove of his job, and 14 percent remain unsure about his job performance.

Seventy-three percent of Republicans approve of his performance, while 15 percent of GOP voters disapprove of him. In contrast, 13 percent of Democrats approve of his job performance, and 73 do not like his performance as a senator for Missouri.

Hawley’s net-approval in the Show Me State runs in contrast to the two other statewide officials Missouri Scout polled, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) and State Auditor Nicole Galloway.

Thirty-nine percent of Missourians disapprove of Blunt, while 38 percent approve of the senior Missouri senator.

Forty percent of Missourians disapprove of Galloway, and 32 approve of Galloway’s job as the state auditor.

The poll follows as Democrats and establishment media outlets have hounded Hawley for his efforts to object to the certification of the 2020 election results to raise concerns over voter fraud.

Senate Democrats filed an ethics complaint against the Missouri conservative. Subsequently, he filed a counter ethics complaint against the seven Senate Democrats.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called Hawley a “seditionist” and claimed he led an “insurrection.”

Hawley said in a statement this week that he will continue to represent his constituents’ interests. He said:

We need live in fear only if we choose to say nothing. In this time of testing, conservatives must not shrink back. We need to stand up for the right of every American to be heard.

We need to stand up for the basic principles that join all Americans together — the right to speak freely, to debate openly, and to address our differences graciously without fear of being silenced or punished for dissenting views.

I for one am not going to back down. My book will be published, and I will continue to represent the people of my state without fear or favor, whatever the left or the corporations say. The powerful see in the present moment and opportunity to consolidate their control over society and to squelch dissent. That means those who believe in the First Amendment and the fundamental principles of American liberty must now take a stand, while we still can.