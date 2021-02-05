President Joe Biden said that his predecessor President Donald Trump should not get intelligence briefings in the future during an interview that aired Friday.

Traditionally, American presidents receive some intelligence briefings after they have left office.

But Biden said he believed that the practice should end with Trump, citing his “erratic behavior.”

Biden commented on the issue in an interview with CBS anchor Norah O’Donnell.

From the transcript:

NORAH O’DONNELL: Should former President Trump still receive intelligence briefings? PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I think not. NORAH O’DONNELL: Why not? PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Because of his erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection. NORAH O’DONNELL: I mean, you’ve called him an existential threat. You’ve called him dangerous. You’ve called him reckless. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Yeah, I have. And I believe it. NORAH O’DONNELL: What’s your worst fear if he continues to get these intelligence briefings? PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I’d rather not speculate out loud. I just think that there is no need for him to have the– the intelligence briefings. What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?

Biden was interviewed by Norah O’Donnell for a Super Bowl interview. Parts of the interview were aired on CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell. The rest of the interview will air on Sunday morning and afternoon before the Super Bowl.