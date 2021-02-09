Alleged Intruder with Nine Felonies Shot Dead by Homeowner

An alleged Polk County, Florida, intruder with nine felonies was shot dead Saturday by a husband protecting his wife and children.

Jory Plummer allegedly began banging on the door around 1 a.m. as the family slept, WKMG reported. The husband got up to investigate the noise and said Plummer was “in front of the house yelling and cursing.”

The husband retrieved a gun and fired one shot after Plummer allegedly charged at him. He told police Plummer acted as if he were going to walk off, then allegedly turned and charged again, causing the husband to fire another shot. Plummer was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Plummer’s criminal history “includes nine felonies and nine misdemeanors.”

WTSP quoted Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd saying, “People have a right to be safe in their home, and when necessary, defend that safety. At this point in the investigation, the evidence indicates that the resident acted in self-defense.”

