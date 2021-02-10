Brother Defends Sister, Shoots Alleged Intruder Dead

An alleged intruder forced his way into a Shreveport, Louisiana, home Monday night and was shot dead by the homeowner.

ArkLaTexHomepage reports the alleged intruder has been identified as 23-year-old Nikolas A. Mason.

KTBS explains Mason allegedly entered the home and opened fire, striking a female in the leg before being shot dead by her brother, who is the homeowner.

The wounded female allegedly knew Mason and had gotten into an argument with him the night before.

She said Mason allegedly charged into her room on the night of the intrusion and began beating on her after he shot her. The woman says Mason was allegedly hitting her when the homeowner shot him dead.

Mason died at the scene and the woman was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.