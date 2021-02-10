Impeachment Democrats, Outraged Over Donald Trump’s ‘Fight Like Hell’ Rhetoric, Used Same Slogan

Charlie Spiering

House Democrats Wednesday featured President Donald Trump’s call for supporters to “fight like hell” to protest the results of the 2020 election during the Senate impeachment trial.

“He told them to fight like hell and they brought us hell on that day,” Rep. Jamie Raskin said, kicking off a series of dramatic speeches by House Democrats about how Trump’s rhetoric sparked the violent riots on Capitol Hill.

“He was saying anything he could to trigger and anger his base so that they would fight like hell to overturn a legitimate election,” said Rep. Eric Swalwell during the hearing.

But some of the Democrats speaking during the trial, including Rep. Ted Lieu, Swalwell, and Raskin, have a history of using the same slogan on social media or in television appearances.

The Trump War Room Twitter account, now managed by Trump’s Save America PAC picked up several examples of the Democrats’ hypocrisy and highlighted them on Twitter.

Even President Joe Biden’s staff used the rhetoric during his presidential campaign (Biden does not author his own social media posts)

.

