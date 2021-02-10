House Democrats Wednesday featured President Donald Trump’s call for supporters to “fight like hell” to protest the results of the 2020 election during the Senate impeachment trial.

“He told them to fight like hell and they brought us hell on that day,” Rep. Jamie Raskin said, kicking off a series of dramatic speeches by House Democrats about how Trump’s rhetoric sparked the violent riots on Capitol Hill.

“He was saying anything he could to trigger and anger his base so that they would fight like hell to overturn a legitimate election,” said Rep. Eric Swalwell during the hearing.

But some of the Democrats speaking during the trial, including Rep. Ted Lieu, Swalwell, and Raskin, have a history of using the same slogan on social media or in television appearances.

I agree. And I will fight like hell to oppose any racist or sexist policy proposals. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 11, 2016

I am going to fight like hell to make sure the American people see the Mueller report. You deserve to know what's happening in your country. pic.twitter.com/cdDSPHaX9H — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) March 19, 2019

What will we do to ensure that you see this report? We'll fight like hell, that's what we'll do. pic.twitter.com/RJ4HjZ5qwB — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) March 23, 2019

NO. When they go low, we fight back. That's how we help Americans. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 25, 2017

Yes. I will fight like hell to oppose any anti-immigration policies. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 11, 2016

We will file lawsuits, pass legislation in the House & fight like hell. But the reality is #votersupression will continue to occur because of GOP control. So I’m asking the people to be ready for long lines in Nov. Bring a meal, a book, a chair, whatever will help you vote. https://t.co/18FJRe1d3K — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 9, 2020

The GOP rush to replace Justice Ginsburg is all about destroying the Affordable Care Act, women’s health care and reproductive freedom, and the voting rights and civil rights of the people. We must fight like hell to stop this assault on health care and the Constitution. https://t.co/WBSRAG40wz — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) September 23, 2020

8/ #TrumpBudget is a sweeping attack on active & retired civil servants. I will fight like hell for the 88k+ fed workers in my district. pic.twitter.com/6f0tvwr2Mv — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) May 23, 2017

The Trump War Room Twitter account, now managed by Trump’s Save America PAC picked up several examples of the Democrats’ hypocrisy and highlighted them on Twitter.

FLASHBACK: Rep. Jamie Raskin in 2017: “We’ve to wake up every day and fight like hell for liberal democracy, not just in Maryland, not just in the United States, but all over the world…" https://t.co/fgp3VOneBF — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 10, 2021

FLASHBACK: Rep. Jamie Raskin in an interview with the Atlantic in 2019: "Let’s hope for the best, be prepared for the worst, and go fight like hell…" pic.twitter.com/Z3jlfH10Er — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 10, 2021

Even President Joe Biden’s staff used the rhetoric during his presidential campaign (Biden does not author his own social media posts)