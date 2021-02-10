Live Updates*** Trump Impeachment Trial Day Two

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial continues on Wednesday. House Managers will have up to 16 hours over two days to present their case against the former president.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

—

12:06 PM: Raskin says the evidence will show that Trump was the “inciter-in-chief” of a “dangerous insurrection.” He calls it the “greatest betrayal of the presidential oath in the history of the United States.” Raskin says Trump “completely abdicated his duty as commander-in-chief” to protect the Capitol and defend the Constitution.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) opens the Democrats' case that former Pres. Trump incited an insurrection by calling it "a moment of truth for America." "America needs the truth," Rep. Raskin says, because the insurrection "could've destroyed the peaceful transfer of power." pic.twitter.com/olcUkYzVYc — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 10, 2021

12:03 PM: Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, leads off as House Democrats make their case against the former president.

12:01 PM: The second day of the trial against former president Trump is about to get started.

11:50 AM: House Managers getting ready to present “devastating” new video footage.