***Live Updates*** Trump Impeachment Trial Day Two

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 9: In this screenshot taken from a congress.gov webcast, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) – lead manager for the impeachment speaks on the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol on February 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. House impeachment managers …
congress.gov via Getty Images
Tony Lee

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial  continues on Wednesday. House Managers will have up to 16 hours over two days to present their case against the former president.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

12:06 PM: Raskin says the evidence will show that Trump was the “inciter-in-chief” of a “dangerous insurrection.” He calls it the “greatest betrayal of the presidential oath in the history of the United States.” Raskin says Trump “completely abdicated his duty as commander-in-chief” to protect the Capitol and defend the Constitution.

12:03 PM: Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, leads off as House Democrats make their case against the former president.

12:01 PM: The second day of the trial against former president Trump is about to get started.

11:50 AM: House Managers getting ready to present “devastating” new video footage.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.