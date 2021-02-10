Frederick County Maryland Sheriff Chuck Jenkins is not holding back when it comes to criticizing President Joe Biden’s rush to reverse all of the measures President Donald Trump had put in place to secure the U.S. border with Mexico, from swift deportation of migrants illegally crossing into the country, to the construction of 450 miles of border wall.

Fox News reported earlier this week the details of some of the Biden administration’s new policies:

The [Department of Homeland Security] change took effect Feb. 1 and attempted to place a 100-day halt on removals except under certain circumstances – before a judge shut down the policy. The change in guidance is aimed at encouraging non-citizens to submit filings to immigration officials without fear of being immediately deported. Additionally, ICE officers will soon be given new guidance that will lead to fewer arrests and deportations while using more resources for national security issues, suspects in sex crimes, gang members, felons and recent arrivals, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The policy change would mean officers no longer seek deportations for immigrants convicted of drunk driving and assault and will weaken ICE’s ability to arrest wanted immigrants at correctional facilities. ICE would cease to pursue deportations of convicted drug criminals, DUI drivers, low-level assaulters, fraudsters and thieves, according to a memo from acting director Tae Johnson obtained by the Washington Post.

“These types of laws lead to more victims of crime, more violent crime [and] gangs infiltrating this country,” Jenkins told Fox and Friends earlier this week.

Jenkins said in the interview that “Americans will not be safe” and “immigrant communities will not be safe.”

“One thing that’s always considered in the deportations are the criminal histories so regardless of the felony, regardless of the event, the crime, these people are going to roam our streets with impunity,” Jenkins said. “It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Jenkins said Biden is “basically telling the agents to stand down.”

“There will be no enforcement,” Jenkins said.

“Jenkins made the comments reacting to an interview by an unnamed official who told the Washington Post on Sunday that the Biden administration ‘abolished ICE without abolishing ICE,’” Fox News reported.

“The pendulum swing is so extreme,” the official said. “It literally feels like we’ve gone from the ability to fully enforce our immigration laws to now being told to enforce nothing.”

Jenkins praised former President Trump’s efforts to make the U.S. border more secure to keep Americans safe and decried Biden’s efforts to reverse course.

“All of the strides that [Trump] made in stronger immigration enforcement over the past four years, they’re totally being undone and dismantled,” Jenkins said.

