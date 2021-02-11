NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Won’t Say Which Rich People He’ll Tax

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was questioned Thursday about how he plans to tax the rich, a move he has called for several times yet 0ne for which he has no plan.

“What I think, is for millionaires and billionaires, there should be higher taxes, particularly for billionaires,” de Blasio said when Sen. Jim Gaughran (D-Suffolk County) questioned him during a legislative budget hearing on local municipalities.

Gaughran then asked, “One of the questions I have for you, in terms of if you are looking to the suggestion that we raise taxes on the wealthy. Could you further define that? Who do you define as wealthy and what tax rate should we raise, if it was up to you?”

De Blasio then said “emphasis” concerning tax increases should be placed on billionaires in the state.

“Couple of straightforward points — I think billionaires in particular is where I’d put a lot of the emphasis,” de Blasio said shortly before being asked how he defines a billionaire.

“You said billionaires, a billionaire — somebody who has a billion dollars or somebody that makes a billion dollars? Or are you looking at a certain — What would be the annual figure you would look at that you think somebody should make?” Gaughran asked.

“Senator, I want to be straightforward. When I can give you a very specific answer, I will,” de Blasio responded, further expounding that he does not have his “own independent tax suggestion for the state.”

“I don’t have my own independent tax suggestion for the state,” de Blasio admitted. “I just want to tell you directionally. But, I’d be happy to give you further detail.”

De Blasio also claimed that government must “roll back” the tax cuts from former President Donald Trump that “occurred for the wealthy.”

