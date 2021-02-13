Seven Senate Republicans voted to convict former President Donald Trump, even though he was ultimately acquitted in his second impeachment trial.

Trump was charged with inciting an insurrection on January 6, after a mob of his supporters stormed Capitol Hill as Congress began certifying the 2020 presidential election vote.

The Senate vote failed 57-43, failing to meet the two-thirds majority threshold need to convict the former president.

Seven Republicans joined Democrats in finding the former president guilty.

Here is the list:

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA)

Sens. Burr and Cassidy supported conviction, even though they voted with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) in January on a motion that impeaching the president after leaving office was unconstitutional.

The only senator who voted in favor of convicting Trump who faces reelection next year is Murkowski.

Burr and Toomey have already said they would not run for re-election in 2022. Burr, Sasse, and Collins were re-elected for another six-year term in 2020. Romney won’t face re-election until 2024.