Indiana House Votes to Abolish Concealed Carry Permit Requirement

AWR Hawkins

The Indiana House voted Monday to abolished the state’s requirement law-abiding citizens acquire a concealed permit in order to carry a gun on their persons for self-defense.

Fox News reported legislation aimed at ending the permit requirement, House Bill 1369, passed by a vote of 65 to 31.

HB1369 is sponsored by State Rep. Ben Smaltz (R). The summary for the bill says, “Repeals the law that requires a person to obtain a license to carry a handgun in Indiana.”

The push to end the concealed carry permit requirement in Indiana comes less than a week after Montana became the 18th state to abolish its permit requirement.

The other 17 states that abolished their requirement are: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) is asking legislators to pass a bill to abolish the permit requirement is state as well:

