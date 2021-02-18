Montana became the 18th state to end its concealed carry permit requirement when Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signed House Bill 102 on Thursday.

The NRA-ILA reported that Gianforte signed HB102, which means Montanans can “carry a firearm for self-defense throughout the state without a government-mandated permit.”

Breitbart News reported that HB102 also removes a number of state government-mandated “gun-free zones” throughout the state.

On February 12, 2021, Breitbart News noted that Utah became the 17th state to abolish its concealed carry permit requirement.

Montana is now the 18th.

The other 16 states are Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

