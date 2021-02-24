House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House GOP Conference chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) clashed during a press conference Thursday over whether former President Donald Trump should speak at CPAC.

One reporter asked if Trump should speak at CPAC, McCarthy said, “Yes, he should.” Trump will make his major public appearance since leaving the White House at CPAC on Sunday.

The reporter then asked Cheney, who voted to impeach the president. “That’s up to CPAC,” she said. “I’ve been clear about my views that President Trump and the extent to which following January 6, I don’t believe he should be playing a role in our party and in our country.”

McCarthy then proceeded to end the press conference, saying, “On that high note, thank you very much.”

McCarthy and Cheney’s comments strike a stark contrast in the future of the House Republican Conference. Cheney voted to impeach Trump and does not favor his America First platform, while McCarthy has backed the 45th president’s policies.

Cheney’s vote to impeach Trump and her opposition to America First policies led to many House conservatives, such as Reps. Matt Rosendale (R-MT), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to push for her ouster as the House GOP chair. She survived a vote to oust her as the third-ranking Republican; however, she remains unpopular in her home state, according to a January poll.

During a Reagan Institute dinner on Tuesday evening, Cheney said the Republican Party needs to “make clear that we aren’t the party of white supremacy” after the January 6 riots.

“It’s very important, especially for us as Republicans, to make clear that we aren’t the party of white supremacy,” Cheney said. “You certainly saw anti-Semitism. You saw the symbols of Holocaust denial, for example, at the Capitol that day. You saw a Confederate flag being carried through the Rotunda. And I think we as Republicans, in particular, have a duty and an obligation to stand against that, to stand against insurrection.”