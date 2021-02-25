Oklahoma State Sen. Files Bill to Nullify Biden Gun Controls

An Oklahoma State Senator filed legislation Tuesday that would nullify any gun controls which exceed the level of measures already in place in the state.

The legislation, Senate Bill 631, is sponsored by State Sen. Warren Hamilton (R).

Hamilton told 4 NBC his bill “states that the gun laws as they exist today are as restrictive as they’re ever going to be, and that they cannot be added to.”

He continued, “No governmental agency has the Constitutional authority to restrict magazines, ammunition, modern sporting rifles or AR pistols. This bill is simply a red line that clearly defines the limits of governmental authority regarding our unalienable, God-given, blood-bought, constitutionally guaranteed right to keep and bear arms.”

Hamilton’s push to nullify Biden gun controls in Oklahoma comes as Missouri State Sen. Eric Burlison (R) is seeking similar action in his state.

On January 24, 2021, Breitbart News reported Burlison put forward legislation to protect Second Amendment rights in the state via the nullification of any gun control measures President Joe Biden might enact.

Missourinet noted Burlison’s legislation, Senate Bill 39, is designed to prevent in-state enforcement of “gun bans directly, magazine bans, attacks on private gun manufacturers, red flag laws, and restrictions on individual citizens from buying firearms.”

