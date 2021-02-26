Former President Trump endorsed Max Miller for Congress in a bid to defeat Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH).

Trump’s statement reads:

Max Miller is a wonderful person who did a great job at the White House and will be a fantastic Congressman. He is a marine Veteran, a son of Ohio, and a true PATRIOT. Current Rep. Anthony Gonzalez should not be representing the people of the 16th district because he does not represent their interest or their heart. Max Miller has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

– President Donald Trump

Trump’s endorsement comes as he begins screening 2022 midterm candidates who are eager to forward MAGA policies while ensuring every open Republican seat has a MAGA-approved contender vying for it.

Trump has received dozens of requests from prospective candidates who wish to earn his support, and he is fielding them as he sees fit. Trump has rejected meetings with former South Carolina governor and 2024 hopeful Nikki Haley and with some House and Senate GOP candidates vying for his ear.