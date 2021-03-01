Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY) called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) to resign on Monday via Twitter while citing a New York Times story focused on accusations of sexual harassment against the governor.

Rice wrote, “The time has come. The Governor must resign.”

The time has come. The Governor must resign. https://t.co/GjcvuNfpfQ — Kathleen Rice (@RepKathleenRice) March 2, 2021

On Saturday, Rice called for an “independent investigation” of sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo. She tweeted, “This is no joke. There must be an independent investigation into these allegations. The accused CANNOT appoint the investigator.” PERIOD.

This is no joke. There must be an independent investigation into these allegations. The accused CANNOT appoint the investigator. PERIOD. https://t.co/a7AcScvV9f — Kathleen Rice (@RepKathleenRice) February 28, 2021

Rice’s call for Cuomo’s resignation did not include criticisms of the governor’s conduct with respect to his public health policies on COVID-19.

In February, Cuomo’s top aide admitted that the governor’s team withheld the number of deaths related to COVID-19 in New York’s nursing homes to shield the Cuomo government from federal investigation and political scrutiny.

The New York Post reported on Thursday that Melissa DeRosa, New York’s secretary to the governor, apologized to Democrat state legislators for “political” damage caused by the Cuomo government’s suppression of information related to nursing home COVID-19 deaths.

Earlier on Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said Cuomo should resign if the allegations of sexual harassment from two of the governor’s former aides were proven or if the governor’s office is found to have intentionally withheld data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths.