House Democrats blocked a motion Monday night that would have eliminated a subway tunnel in Silicon Valley championed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to pay for more mental health in the coronavirus bill.

Two hundred and twenty House Democrats voted to blocked Rep. Stepanie Bice’s (R-OK) motion to block the previous question. Blocking the previous question would allow for the consideration of Bice’s proposal to strike funding for Pelosi’s subway tunnel through Silicon Valley, and instead, provide $140 million to support mental health suicide prevention in states where children do not have in-person teaching.

Bice said on the House floor Monday night that her proposal would particularly help children, as they are especially affected by the coronavirus.

“My resolution would ensure that mental health and suicide prevention services are provided in states where children do not have the option for in-person instruction in school,” Bice said. She went on:

Children across this nation have been disproportionately affected by the mental health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In areas of the country where re-openings are not happening, my resolution would provide $140 million to bolster mental health care for these affected children. I think we can all agree that the mental health impacts on our children should be swiftly addressed on a bipartisan basis.

This is the second time in less than a week that House Democrats have chosen to stand with Pelosi’s subway tunnel over providing children more access to mental health support.

Democrats also blocked Rep. Ashley Hinson’s (R-IA) motion to provide more mental health funding for children by eliminating funding for the Silicon Valley subway.

Hinson asked rhetorically last week:

How insulting is this to the frontline workers who still have not received a COVID-19 vaccine? Or to the mom trying to pay the rent while her small business is in danger? To the ER docs and nurses treating young children who have been rushed in for a mental health crisis?

