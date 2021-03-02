Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) announced he is “actively exploring” a run for Governor of New York 2022 against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Zeldin tweeted “Cuomo’s Gotta Go,” saying as a New Yorker he can’t sit back and watch Cuomo attack freedom, wallets, and safety anymore. Zeldin said he’s received many messages of encouragement to run for governor and after discussing with his family, he will explore running.

With his nursing home cover-up & abuse coming more to light, it’s clear #CuomosGottaGo. As a NYer, I can’t sit back as Cuomo attacks our freedoms, our wallets & our safety. After many msgs of encouragement & discussing w/ my fam, I’m actively exploring a 2022 run for Gov of NY. https://t.co/iek5YiCF3E — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) March 2, 2021

When asked about being a strong supporter of President Trump he said, “I believe that New Yorkers are focused on our state’s economy, and they are focused on our public safety. They want to see an Albany that is passing policies that promote job growth here as opposed to job exportation elsewhere,” reported Newsday.

Zeldin joined Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily Tuesday to describe the dissatisfaction growing among New Yorkers regarding Cuomo’s governorship, saying this could be an opportunity for conservatives to change the political field in the Empire State.

“Every level of [New York’s] government — New York City, Albany, D.C. — is all one-party Democratic rule,” Zeldin stated. “So there might be a big blowback against what we’re seeing [with Cuomo] on many levels in favor of Republicans.” Zeldin said, “Some Democrats are absolutely fed up with Andrew Cuomo, and you have people who will talk about their loss of freedoms. Maybe their kids aren’t back fully in school, or their small business isn’t open, or their taxes are too much and their family’s moving away, or the public safety has been eroded between cashless bail or the defund the police movement out of New York City.”

Zeldin currently is a fourth-term Congressman from New York, where he sits on the House Committees on Financial Services and Foreign Affairs. He is the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

