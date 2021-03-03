Judicial Watch to Facebook: End Censorship of Trump

We asked Facebook’s Oversight Board to end the censorship of former President Trump and allow him back onto the platform. We told its “Oversight Board” that the decision to suspend Trump is an affront to free speech and transparency. The Oversight Board is empowered by Facebook to review and overturn Facebook’s censorship decisions.

Facebook and Big Tech censorship of former President Trump is an attack on the free speech of every American. Simply put: Big Tech must stop censoring conservatives in their effort to help Joe Biden.

(The censorship isn’t just about Trump. I’ve been locked out of Twitter for six weeks over a tweet previously found not to be in violation of Twitter’s rules.)

Here is the Judicial Watch comment: